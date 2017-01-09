Search

Advanced search

Residents praise work to remove rat-infested Orpington rubbish pile

12:11 09 January 2017

The Waste4fuel waste site in Orpington.

The Waste4fuel waste site in Orpington.

Archant

The former Waste4Fuel site has blighted residents’ lives for years

Comment

Residents have praised work to remove the 20,000-tonne rubbish pile in Orpington, which was described by one local as like “living next to rotting corpses”.

Clearance of the former Waste4Fuel site began in November last year after Bromley Council brokered a deal between the Environment Agency and the site owners to secure the future ownership of the site, as well as to enable access for contractors Veolia.

The 40ft-high, rat-infested litter heap had plagued residents for years, causing regular fires and horrific smells.

Jan Watkins, 62, a grandmother-of-two who lives nearby, praised the work to clear the site.

She said: “They seem to be getting on with it. Visually it looks as if it’s half gone, the top half was narrower than the top half, visually it looks like they are making really good progress.

“They are doing a good job. Our biggest fear was that the smell would be really bad, the smells have been hardly noticeable. I was expecting the worst, they seem to have control of the fires, that was an anxiety going through my mind.

“I haven’t been plagued by rats as I feared.

“Things have improved considerably. They are doing a terrific job, I am really pleased with the contractors.”

She said local residents hoped that once the clearance work had been completed, the site could be turned into a visitor centre and car park providing access to the nearby Ruxley lakes.

Mrs Watkins said: “It’s a beautiful serene lake, it’s a SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) site and it would be great to have access and local schools could visit as well.”

Keywords: Bromley Council Environment Agency

Latest news

Prison librarian jailed for trying to buy gun on dark web

Yesterday, 16:43 Emily Pennink
Undated National Crime Agency handout photo of Dwain Osborne, a prison librarian who has been jailed for seven-and-a half years for trying to buy a gun and bullets on the dark web.

The Penge resident was arrested last year

Weather warning: ‘Thundersnow’ could hit this week as temperatures plummet

Yesterday, 16:42 Emily King
There could be thick frost and fog

Frost is expected every night

Mayor of London faces calls for action after 2017 air pollution limit breached in five days

Yesterday, 13:41 Simon Allin
Air pollution

Air pollution contributes to almost 10,000 premature deaths a year in London

Former Sydenham resident Rolf Harris watches on video link as jurors are selected for trial

Yesterday, 13:31 Jemma Crew
Rolf Harris

Mr Harris is accused of indecently assaulting young girls over a period of more than 30 years

Four fire engines battle blaze at West Wickham supermarket

Yesterday, 13:17 Simon Allin
Fire engine

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning

Residents praise work to remove rat-infested Orpington rubbish pile

Yesterday, 12:11 Simon Allin
The Waste4fuel waste site in Orpington.

The former Waste4Fuel site has blighted residents’ lives for years

Most read

Four fire engines battle blaze at West Wickham supermarket

Fire engine

Prison librarian jailed for trying to buy gun on dark web

Undated National Crime Agency handout photo of Dwain Osborne, a prison librarian who has been jailed for seven-and-a half years for trying to buy a gun and bullets on the dark web.

Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust created in Kent reveals ex-wife Angie

David Bowie at Haddon Hall, September 1969. © DAVID BEBBINGTON / RETNAUK

Southern passengers urged to travel only if vital during drivers’ strikes

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder