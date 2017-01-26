Residents left dismayed after plans for new Chislehurst boys’ school thrown out

An image of the proposed boys' school Archant

Objections to the development centred upon congestion and pupil safety

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents have been left dismayed after plans for a new boys’ school in Chislehurst were rejected.

Proposals for Bullers’ Wood School for Boys attracted widespread support from residents concerned about a shortage of school places in the borough, with more than 1,000 people signing a petition in favour of the development.

But the plans, earmarked for St Hughes Playing Fields, faced opposition from some local residents who expressed fears it could put more strain on the area’s already congested roads.

At a meeting of the council’s development control committee last night (Wednesday, January 25), the plans were narrowly rejected.

Chislehurst resident Lisa Margarito, a member of Bullers Wood School For Boys Support Group, said: “People are enraged. I can’t describe the level of disappointment.

“If we do not build the school, there will not be enough places for youngsters in the next few years.”

A lack of places in the local area could mean youngsters having to travel further afield, to Penge or Orpington.

“If we are travelling we are making the traffic situation worse,” Mrs Margarito added.

According to the council, a quarter of the representations it received were opposed to the school, and these were mainly from residents in the immediate locality.

Many of the objections raised involved safety concerns, such as narrow pavements, dangerous crossings and vehicle access problems.

In contrast, the three quarters backing the new school were mainly from prospective parents of the proposed school living in the wider area.

Residents are now considering their options and awaiting a response from the school.