Emergency traffic lights are in place while the repairs take place

Work is underway to repair a burst water main in Locksbottom and a gas leak in Penge.

Emergency traffic lights are in place in Crofton Road in between the junctions with Starts Hill Road and Farnborough Common (A21) while the water leak is fixed.

Traffic lights have also been put in place at the junction of Croydon Road and Green Lane, while engineers repair the gas leak

It is estimated that the Locksbottom leak will be fixed towards the end of the week, while SGN says it is too early to say how long the gas leak will take to be repaired.