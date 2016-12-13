Search

Advanced search

Rail passengers face travel chaos as 48-hour strike by Southern staff gets underway

08:22 13 December 2016

Southern trains

Southern trains

Archant

A last-ditch legal bid to prevent a walkout by drivers has failed

Comment

Thousands of passengers faced disruption on Tuesday morning after a last-minute bid to prevent a walk-out by staff on the Southern Rail network failed.

Industrial action by rail drivers’ union Aslef means all of Southern’s 2,242 weekday services were cancelled, causing the worst disruption for more than 20 years.

Other rail services were expected to be crowded as commuters sought alternative means of travel, with Southeastern expecting a surge in passenger numbers.

Southern’s parent company Govia Thameslink Rail yesterday had a last-ditch bid to prevent the strike action overturned by the Court of Appeal, meaning walkouts will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week.

The long-running stand-off is centred on the train operator’s plans to introduce driver-only trains, which is opposed by unions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union’s general secretary, Mick Cash, said his union’s Southern drivers were standing “shoulder to shoulder” with their Aslef colleagues.

“This strike action is wholly the responsibility of a government and a company that have sought to bulldoze through changes that are ill-conceived, finance-led and fraught with danger,” he said.

“RMT remembers only too well the words of top Government transport official Peter Wilkinson who told Southern passengers he wanted a punch-up with the unions, that train drivers were muppets and that he would starve our members back to work.

“That was the top Government rail official making it clear he was hell-bent on confrontation and it is that position which has led us to today’s shutdown.”

Keywords: Mick Cash

Latest news

Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

16:01 Luke May

The youngster died last month

Bromley mums bring Christmas gift to young hospital patients

12:07 Simon Allin
Francesca, Sarah, Debbie, Charmaine, Lisa and Samuel

Their children are both undergoing treatment for cancer

Emergency engineering work causes diversion and cancellation TONIGHT

11:49 Luke May
Southeastern

A replacement bus service will be in place

Charities feel the warmth of VIP visit to Santa’s Grotto

09:50 Luke May
The Clark family from West Wickham, during their visit to Santa's Grotto.

Visitors came from Bromley Mencap and Caspa

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Yesterday, 17:23 Simon Allin
Malachi McCalla

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Most read

Fifteen vehicles destoyed as fire rips through Beckenham car dealership

Fire

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Malachi McCalla

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

JAILED: TWELVE MONTHS for Orpington teacher who had sexual relationship with schoolboy

Lauren Cox

Loft conversion badly damaged in West Wickham blaze

The fire in West Wickham Photo: Simone Freschi

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder