Quick-thinking officer who stopped armed man from setting himself on fire in Downham up for bravery award

The man was wielding a knife and in a highly agitated state

A police officer who stopped an armed man from setting himself on fire in Downham has been nominated for a bravery award.

Taskforce dog handler PC Jamie Plumer was called to an incident in Brangbourne Road on Tuesday, March 22, where he was confronted with a man holding a dagger and a can of petrol.

The well-built man, who was “in a highly agitated state”, doused himself in petrol, began smashing windows at the residential property and threw petrol inside.

But PC Plumer did not flinch and quickly directed two women who were near the property away from the address.

He realised the immediate danger the man posed to others and knew he could quickly start a fire that would engulf the property and set himself ablaze.

Faced with limited options, PC Plumer decided against deploying his police dog, Bear, as it would risk worsening the man’s already agitated mental state.

When he was joined by a Taser officer, he realised using the weapon on the man could ignite the petrol.

The man subsequently made his way into the garden and began stabbing a tree, and when attempts to communicate with him failed, PC Plumer tackled the man from behind and restrained him until back-up arrived.

As a result of the police officer’s actions, the man remained uninjured and received the mental health support he needed.

PC Plumer is one of four nominees for the Metropolitan Police’s Bravery of the Year Award, with members of the public able to vote until Monday, February 6.

Met Police commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe said: “We have some outstanding candidates for this year’s bravery award. All would make very worthy winners.

“Please take a small amount of time out of your day to read about what these officers did that resulted in them being nominated for this bravery award, and then place your vote. It was a very difficult decision for us to select these cases from a huge number of nominations.”

The winner will be presented with their award at a ceremony on February 10.

For more information, and to cast your vote, visit www.met.police.uk/bravery-awards