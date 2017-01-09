Prison librarian jailed for trying to buy gun on dark web

Undated National Crime Agency handout photo of Dwain Osborne, a prison librarian who has been jailed for seven-and-a half years for trying to buy a gun and bullets on the dark web.

The Penge resident was arrested last year

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A prison librarian has been jailed for seven and a half years for trying to buy a gun and bullets on the dark web.

Dwain Osborne, 26, who worked at Brixton jail, was arrested by officers from the Organised Crime Partnership in October 2015 after he attempted to get hold of a Glock 19 handgun and 100 rounds of ammunition online.

In a search of his home, officers recovered a media drive, two stolen passports and a police uniform.

Osborne was bailed but was rearrested in February last year after the media drive was found to contain sensitive material from HMP Brixton.

The information included a list of all inmates and their cell locations, along with a list of all staff and their personal data.

At the time of his second arrest, officers also recovered drug wraps, scales, cutting agent, cash and cocaine.

Osborne, of Avenue Road, Penge, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to a range of offences including attempting to purchase a firearm and ammunition and possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

Andy Tickner, from the Organised Crime Partnership, said: “People looking to obtain illicit goods and services under the supposed anonymity of the dark web continue to discover that they can be traced and identified.

“Ensuring that firearms cannot be sourced in this way is a priority for the National Crime Agency. We will work tirelessly to prevent and disrupt those involved in the buying and selling of firearms on the dark web.”

HMP Brixton dates back to 1819 and has a capacity of nearly 800 inmates. Since 2012, it has housed category C and D inmates as a resettlement prison.