Pollution-busting buses set to roll out on Lewisham to Petts Wood service

09:52 01 February 2017

Exhaust pipes pumping out pollution

Exhaust pipes pumping out pollution

Fesus Robert

Latest move to tackle air congestion will see fleet on route 273

A fleet of greener buses are set for the Lewisham to Petts Wood route 273.

Transport for London says the new Euro VI single deck buses, operated by Stagecoach, will operate in a bid to cut harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

It forms part of an improvement programme to 3,000 buses outside central London to tackle air pollution.

Tony Akers, TfL’s head of bus operations, said: “We’re constantly looking at how we can improve our customers’ journeys and reduce our impact on the environment, and the new route 273 buses are a case in point. Not only will they help improve health and air quality in Lewisham, but they’ll make journeys more comfortable for our customers.”

Pollution-busting buses set to roll out on Lewisham to Petts Wood service

