Police to carry out weapons sweeps and stop-and-search activities as crackdown on knife crime continues

11:52 23 January 2017

Archant

Nearly 1,500 weapons have been recovered during previous weeks of action

Police will be carrying out weapons sweeps and stop-and-search activities this week as part of a continuing crackdown on knife crime.

Phase Seven of Operation Sceptre, the Met’s response to habitual knife carriers and associated knife crime, was launched today (Monday, January 23) and will run until Sunday, January 29.

During previous weeks of action, more than 5,791 weapon sweeps have been conducted, 1,435 weapons have been recovered and removed from the streets of London, and 2,294 people have been arrested.

Educational packages are being provided to help prevent knife crime, while bins have been placed around the capital to encourage people to surrender their weapons.

Detective chief superintendent Kevin Southworth, head of the Met’s Trident Command, said: “The overwhelming support for this campaign from communities, and our police colleagues, is not only most welcome, but it reinforces our commitment still further to reduce crime and gang culture and to remove knives from dangerous hands.”

