Police release CCTV footage of Penge shop attack

A CCTV image of the suspect Archant

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have released CCTV footage after a shop worker was assaulted in Penge.

Officers were called to the Supersaver shop in High Street, Penge, on Monday, September 12, after a 32-year-old man was attacked and received a cut to his head.

The male suspect asked the shop assistant to top up his Oyster card, but when the sales assistant explained that the machine was not working, the suspect became angry, damaging the till area and throwing items onto the street.

The sales assistant locked himself in the store and called police.

London Ambulance service treated the man at the scene, but he did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as a white, with short, dark hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a large, white logo on the back.

PC Melanie Bolt, from Bromley CID, said: “We are keen to identify the man shown in the CCTV footage so we can speak to him about the incident. Do you recognise him? We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.