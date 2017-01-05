Search

Advanced search

Police release CCTV footage of Penge shop attack

09:22 05 January 2017

A CCTV image of the suspect

A CCTV image of the suspect

Archant

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Comment

Police have released CCTV footage after a shop worker was assaulted in Penge.

Officers were called to the Supersaver shop in High Street, Penge, on Monday, September 12, after a 32-year-old man was attacked and received a cut to his head.

The male suspect asked the shop assistant to top up his Oyster card, but when the sales assistant explained that the machine was not working, the suspect became angry, damaging the till area and throwing items onto the street.

The sales assistant locked himself in the store and called police.

London Ambulance service treated the man at the scene, but he did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as a white, with short, dark hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a large, white logo on the back.

PC Melanie Bolt, from Bromley CID, said: “We are keen to identify the man shown in the CCTV footage so we can speak to him about the incident. Do you recognise him? We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Latest news

Sydenham man given suspended sentence for his role in Class A drug-dealing

17:40 Simon Allin
Ashley Henry

Around £3,500-worth of drugs were recovered during an investigation

Driver-only door operating for Southern trains declared safe by regulator

14:58 Neil Lancefield, Press Association Transport Correspondent
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

The proposed way of operating train doors on Southern Railway, which is at the centre of a long-running industrial dispute, is “a safe method of working”, according to the rail regulator.

GALLERY: Hospice gets 50th anniversary underway with prizewinning display at New Year’s Day parade

12:19 Simon Allin
New Year's Day Parade Photo: Keith Larby/AK Photos

Patients, staff, supporters and volunteers created two floats for the January 1 parade

Plans for second police officer in all wards are on track, claims Sadiq Khan

11:00 Luke May

The London mayor announced plans to increase the number of PCs in July last year

Police release CCTV footage of Penge shop attack

09:22 Simon Allin
A CCTV image of the suspect

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Lucky Bromley resident celebrates fabulous festive season with £1m lottery win

Yesterday, 17:25 Simon Allin
Manhattan at sunset Photo: Frederic Prochasson

The EuroMillions Mega Week draw had been left unclaimed since November

Most read

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Lucky Bromley resident celebrates fabulous festive season with £1m lottery win

Manhattan at sunset Photo: Frederic Prochasson

UPDATE: Missing teenage boy found

Malachi McCalla

Founder of Bromley inclusive dance school gets New Year honour from Queen

Avril Hitman

Attempt to smuggle £1.4m worth of cocaine into the UK via Biggin Hill foiled

Biggin Hill Airport

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder