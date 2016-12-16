Search

Advanced search

Police launch probe into alleged abuse at Bromley care home after five women arrested

11:40 16 December 2016

Rosecroft residential home on Plaistow Lane

Rosecroft residential home on Plaistow Lane

Archant

The women were arrested this month on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm

An investigation has been launched into allegations of abuse at a Bromley care home.

Five women have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after police received an allegation of assault at Rosecroft Residential Home in Plaistow Lane, Bromley, on November 23.

They have since been released and placed on bail until early February 2017.

Officers from Bromley Borough’s Community Safety Unit have launched an investigation into the alleged abuse, which reportedly took place in 2016.

Police are appealing for anyone who feels that they may have information that could assist the investigation, including former staff members and relatives of those at the care home, to contact them as soon as possible.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, can call officers on 07900 137 612 or 101 and ask to be put through to the Community Safety Unit at Bromley Police Station.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Latest news

Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

16:01 Luke May

The youngster died last month

Bromley mums bring Christmas gift to young hospital patients

12:07 Simon Allin
Francesca, Sarah, Debbie, Charmaine, Lisa and Samuel

Their children are both undergoing treatment for cancer

Emergency engineering work causes diversion and cancellation TONIGHT

11:49 Luke May
Southeastern

A replacement bus service will be in place

Charities feel the warmth of VIP visit to Santa’s Grotto

09:50 Luke May
The Clark family from West Wickham, during their visit to Santa's Grotto.

Visitors came from Bromley Mencap and Caspa

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Yesterday, 17:23 Simon Allin
Malachi McCalla

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Most read

Fifteen vehicles destoyed as fire rips through Beckenham car dealership

Fire

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Malachi McCalla

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

JAILED: TWELVE MONTHS for Orpington teacher who had sexual relationship with schoolboy

Lauren Cox

Loft conversion badly damaged in West Wickham blaze

The fire in West Wickham Photo: Simone Freschi

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder