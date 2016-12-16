Police launch probe into alleged abuse at Bromley care home after five women arrested

Rosecroft residential home on Plaistow Lane Archant

The women were arrested this month on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm

An investigation has been launched into allegations of abuse at a Bromley care home.

Five women have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after police received an allegation of assault at Rosecroft Residential Home in Plaistow Lane, Bromley, on November 23.

They have since been released and placed on bail until early February 2017.

Officers from Bromley Borough’s Community Safety Unit have launched an investigation into the alleged abuse, which reportedly took place in 2016.

Police are appealing for anyone who feels that they may have information that could assist the investigation, including former staff members and relatives of those at the care home, to contact them as soon as possible.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, can call officers on 07900 137 612 or 101 and ask to be put through to the Community Safety Unit at Bromley Police Station.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org