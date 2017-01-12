Search

Advanced search

Police investigating murder of George Barker raid properties across south London and Kent

09:33 12 January 2017

Archant

Mr Barker was stabbed to death in a gym in Bexley last year

Comment

Police investigating the murder of George Barker raided four properties in south London and Kent yesterday (Wednesday, January 11).

A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that officers searched the addresses and seized a number of items of property and a vehicle.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon and was taken into police custody, but police said the arrest was not connected to the murder.

Mr Barker, 24, from South Darenth, Kent, was stabbed to death inside the Double K gym on Stable Lane, Bexley, on Monday, November 14.

A murder investigation was launched by the Homicide and Major Crime Command, led by Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith.

Police are continuing to appeal for information. Officers want to hear from anyone who saw, spoke or knows where Mr Barker was during the weekend before his murder and specifically Sunday evening into the morning of Monday, November 14.

Keywords: Homicide and Major Crime Command London

Latest news

Kent weather: It’s snowing, and settling, as county braces itself for travel chaos

19:04 Emily King
Julie Hubbard in Bexleyheath sent us a picture

Kent Highways says it is prepared for disruption

New strike date announced in Southern rail dispute

15:27 Simon Allin
Southern trains

The RMT union has criticised Southern boss Charles Horton in a fresh war of words

Elderly lady tricked out of £10,000 in fake prize draw scam

14:53 Simon Allin
Some of the items recovered from the victim's home

Trading standards have warned residents to be on their guard against scammers

Southern disuption goes on as drivers back from strike but overtime ban remains

10:24 Alan Jones
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Southern train services continued to be disrupted on Thursday, even though drivers returned to work after a 48-hour strike.

UPDATE: Missing teenager Lisa Valencia found

09:53 Simon Allin
Lisa Valencia

Lisa Valencia was reported missing in December

Police investigating murder of George Barker raid properties across south London and Kent

09:33 Simon Allin

Mr Barker was stabbed to death in a gym in Bexley last year

Most read

Lib Dems gunning for Beckenham as leave-backing MP’s seat listed as ‘under threat’

Lid Dem parliamentary hopeful Julie Ireland

UPDATE: Missing teenager Lisa Valencia found

Lisa Valencia

Have your say on brand new secondary school planned for Bromley

Arist's impression of Shaw Futures Academy

Kent weather: It’s snowing, and settling, as county braces itself for travel chaos

Julie Hubbard in Bexleyheath sent us a picture

Local artist to donate sales from exhibition to Bromley Mencap

Sebastian Ward Turner

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder