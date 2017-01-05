Plans for second police officer in all wards are on track, claims Sadiq Khan

Archant

The London mayor announced plans to increase the number of PCs in July last year

Nearly 300 new police officers have begun walking beats around London in the last six months, according to the mayor of London’s office.

Following his election in the spring, Sadiq Khan pledged in July last year to deliver at least two dedicated neighbourhood PCs across all of London by the end of 2017.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Labour mayor confirmed all of London’s 629 wards, including the 21 in Bexley and 22 in Bromley, will have a minimum of two dedicated police constables and a PCSO.

“Our local officers should both know the community and be known by the community,” explained Mr Khan.

“Their local knowledge helps to prevent and detect crime, and they are the local eyes and ears of our security services.”

But it wasn’t all good news, as Mr Khan warned of difficulty in his bid to have 32,000 police officers across the capital.

He added: “I am determined to maintain the strategic target of 32,000 police officers aross London, but I want to be honest with Londoners that this will get increasingly difficult given the huge scale of government cuts to the Metropolitan Police Service.”

The Met’s assistant commissioner, Martin Hewitt, added: “Neighbourhood policing is at the heart of our work and in maintaining strong links with our communities.

“am delighted with the progress we have already made to increase the number of dedicated ward officers.”