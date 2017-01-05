Search

Advanced search

Plans for second police officer in all wards are on track, claims Sadiq Khan

11:00 05 January 2017

Archant

The London mayor announced plans to increase the number of PCs in July last year

Comment

Nearly 300 new police officers have begun walking beats around London in the last six months, according to the mayor of London’s office.

Following his election in the spring, Sadiq Khan pledged in July last year to deliver at least two dedicated neighbourhood PCs across all of London by the end of 2017.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Labour mayor confirmed all of London’s 629 wards, including the 21 in Bexley and 22 in Bromley, will have a minimum of two dedicated police constables and a PCSO.

“Our local officers should both know the community and be known by the community,” explained Mr Khan.

“Their local knowledge helps to prevent and detect crime, and they are the local eyes and ears of our security services.”

But it wasn’t all good news, as Mr Khan warned of difficulty in his bid to have 32,000 police officers across the capital.

He added: “I am determined to maintain the strategic target of 32,000 police officers aross London, but I want to be honest with Londoners that this will get increasingly difficult given the huge scale of government cuts to the Metropolitan Police Service.”

The Met’s assistant commissioner, Martin Hewitt, added: “Neighbourhood policing is at the heart of our work and in maintaining strong links with our communities.

“am delighted with the progress we have already made to increase the number of dedicated ward officers.”

Keywords: Sadiq Khan Labour Metropolitan Police Service London

Latest news

Sydenham man given suspended sentence for his role in Class A drug-dealing

17:40 Simon Allin
Ashley Henry

Around £3,500-worth of drugs were recovered during an investigation

Driver-only door operating for Southern trains declared safe by regulator

14:58 Neil Lancefield, Press Association Transport Correspondent
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

The proposed way of operating train doors on Southern Railway, which is at the centre of a long-running industrial dispute, is “a safe method of working”, according to the rail regulator.

GALLERY: Hospice gets 50th anniversary underway with prizewinning display at New Year’s Day parade

12:19 Simon Allin
New Year's Day Parade Photo: Keith Larby/AK Photos

Patients, staff, supporters and volunteers created two floats for the January 1 parade

Plans for second police officer in all wards are on track, claims Sadiq Khan

11:00 Luke May

The London mayor announced plans to increase the number of PCs in July last year

Police release CCTV footage of Penge shop attack

09:22 Simon Allin
A CCTV image of the suspect

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Lucky Bromley resident celebrates fabulous festive season with £1m lottery win

Yesterday, 17:25 Simon Allin
Manhattan at sunset Photo: Frederic Prochasson

The EuroMillions Mega Week draw had been left unclaimed since November

Most read

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Lucky Bromley resident celebrates fabulous festive season with £1m lottery win

Manhattan at sunset Photo: Frederic Prochasson

UPDATE: Missing teenage boy found

Malachi McCalla

Founder of Bromley inclusive dance school gets New Year honour from Queen

Avril Hitman

Attempt to smuggle £1.4m worth of cocaine into the UK via Biggin Hill foiled

Biggin Hill Airport

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder