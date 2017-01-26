Search

Advanced search

Plans for new high school in Beckenham given green light

17:30 26 January 2017

Plans for the new school have been given the go-ahead

Plans for the new school have been given the go-ahead

This content is subject to copyright.

The school will help to address a shortage of places in the borough

Comment

Plans for a new high school in Beckenham have been given the green light by councillors.

Eden Park High School, set to open in September 2017, will provide places for 180 pupils in its first year.

The decision was made at a meeting of the council’s Development Control Committee at the Civic Centre on Wednesday night - the same meeting that saw plans for Bullers Wood School for Boys rejected.

A group of residents raised objections based on concerns over traffic congestion, but the plans were eventually approved by a majority of 14 to 3.

The school will be part of multi-academy trust Education for the 21st Century (E21C), which also owns The Ravensbourne School.

Paul Murphy, chief executive of E21C and Head of The Ravensbourne School, said: “We are absolutely delighted for parents and students in Bromley.

“There is a desperate shortage of secondary school places in Bromley, which is set to get worse over the next four years. This decision means there will be 1,600 new places available.

“I’d like to thank everybody who has supported the school throughout some difficult challenges over the last four years.”

Headteacher Emily Codling added: “It’s been such hard work, with so much uncertainty for parents and staff over such a long time. It’s a huge relief and we can now look forward to providing Bromley children with the education they deserve in a first-class facility.”

Keywords: Paul Murphy Civic Centre Ravensbourne School

Latest news

UPDATE: Rail chaos to last rest of the week after derailed Lewisham freight train means track needs to be ‘completely rebuilt’

14:27 Tom Pyman
Derailed freight train in Lewisham, south-east London. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Check to see if your route is affected here

Plans for new high school in Beckenham given green light

17:30 Simon Allin
Plans for the new school have been given the go-ahead

The school will help to address a shortage of places in the borough

Torture ‘might sometimes work and be justified’ says Beckenham MP Bob Stewart

15:25 Sam Lister
Bob Stewart

Mr Stewart said he was “a kind of torturer” while serving in Northern Ireland

Residents left dismayed after plans for new Chislehurst boys’ school thrown out

14:46 Simon Allin
An image of the proposed boys' school

Objections to the development centred upon congestion and pupil safety

Beckenham pensioner missing since Tuesday without her medication, can you help?

12:51 Luke May
Yegane Hassan

She was last seen by her carer

Lives put at risk by ‘dangerous’ rise in London ambulance waiting times

11:35 Simon Allin
The accident happened in Packington Square

Government ‘underfunding’ is being blamed for a decline in performance

Most read

Residents left dismayed after plans for new Chislehurst boys’ school thrown out

An image of the proposed boys' school

GALLERY: Nigel Farage pays surprise visit to World War Two heroes at Keston fundraising event

Nigerl Farage meets WWII veterans

UPDATE: Rail chaos to last rest of the week after derailed Lewisham freight train means track needs to be ‘completely rebuilt’

Derailed freight train in Lewisham, south-east London. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Bromley Council branded “extremely short-sighted” over £1.7m cuts to youth services

Bromley civic centre

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder