Plans for new high school in Beckenham given green light

The school will help to address a shortage of places in the borough

Plans for a new high school in Beckenham have been given the green light by councillors.

Eden Park High School, set to open in September 2017, will provide places for 180 pupils in its first year.

The decision was made at a meeting of the council’s Development Control Committee at the Civic Centre on Wednesday night - the same meeting that saw plans for Bullers Wood School for Boys rejected.

A group of residents raised objections based on concerns over traffic congestion, but the plans were eventually approved by a majority of 14 to 3.

The school will be part of multi-academy trust Education for the 21st Century (E21C), which also owns The Ravensbourne School.

Paul Murphy, chief executive of E21C and Head of The Ravensbourne School, said: “We are absolutely delighted for parents and students in Bromley.

“There is a desperate shortage of secondary school places in Bromley, which is set to get worse over the next four years. This decision means there will be 1,600 new places available.

“I’d like to thank everybody who has supported the school throughout some difficult challenges over the last four years.”

Headteacher Emily Codling added: “It’s been such hard work, with so much uncertainty for parents and staff over such a long time. It’s a huge relief and we can now look forward to providing Bromley children with the education they deserve in a first-class facility.”