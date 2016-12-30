Plan you night out say police to New Year’s Eve revellers heading into London

Last year's New Year's Eve fireworks in Lonon Archant

Beware of road closures and allow plenty of time for travel partygoers are told

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Advice has been issued to all those heading into London for their New Year’s Eve celebrations including the already sold out Mayor’s fireworks display on Victoria Embankment.

With thousands of celebrations being held in restaurants, bars, pubs and clubs across the Capital, the Met will have some 3,000 officers on duty across central London on New Year’s Eve. The Metropolitan Police Service has been working closely with the Mayor’s office, British Transport Police (BTP), Westminster City Council and others, to ensure the event runs smoothly and spectators enjoy a fun evening and ring in 2017 safely.

Road closures in central London start from 2pm on Saturday, December 31; these include the following bridges: Lambeth, Westminster, Waterloo and Blackfriars. The area is expected to be very busy with people travelling into the city.

People with a ticket to watch the fireworks are advised to check the website www.london.gov.uk to ensure they are aware of conditions of the ticket and what they will, and will not, be allowed to take within the ticketed area.

If visitors do not have a ticket, entry will not be permitted to the event, so the advice from the Met is to watch the fireworks from the comfort of your home.

Bexley and Bromley police officers will also be on duty to deal with local events, supported by additional pan-London police resources as necessary.

Detective Superintendent Phil Langworthy, is the Met’s spokesperson for New Year’s Eve.

He said: “It is an exciting time of year and we want all who come to central London to have a good time.

“Officers have been planning for several months for New Year’s Eve, and that plan remains under constant review. This is not as a result of any specific intelligence.

“Officers will be out and about to deter criminals and keep crowds safe but we need you to do your bit to look after yourself and those around you as well.

“If you see anything suspicious or that causes you any concern please tell a police officer or steward.

“Keep an eye on your belongings and only bring what you need.

“Make sure you agree a meeting location should you become separated from your friends and family.

”I would also urge you to plan your journey. If you have a ticket for the fireworks, arrive in plenty of time as there will be search entries so it will take longer to get into the viewing area.

“If you drive into town during the day you won’t be able to drive home once the road closures have been put in place, so check www.met.police.uk/nye for more info.

“Make sure you know how you are getting home. There is a huge demand for public transport at certain points in the evening. After midnight you may have to wait some time before getting on the tube or train so be prepared to queue. Check the website at www.tfl.gov.uk/nye to get updates on your journey.

“You wouldn’t get into a stranger’s car, so don’t use unlicensed and unregulated mini cabs.”

For more information to plan your night, visit www.met.police.uk/nye