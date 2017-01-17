Petts Wood tutor aims to bridge generation gap with Mother Daughter Days

Katerina Roberts Archant

She is hoping to attract support for two special days this summer

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A former teacher at an adult education centre in Bromley is planning to use her skills to set up special days for mothers and daughters in the borough.

Katerina Roberts, 56, taught complementary therapies and homeopathy on Widmore Road for 20 years but was made redundant when the centre closed last year.

Now self-employed, she plans to revive a popular part of her course in summer this year, offering short workshops and pamper treatments for mums and their daughters.

Mrs Roberts, who lives in Petts Wood, told the Bromley Times: “It is mainly for adults because I had on my courses a lot of mums and daughters.

“It was a really nice thing for them to share together and they said they wished there was more of this.

“The idea is, as kids a lot of teenagers don’t want to spend time with their parents and this is a nice way for mums and daughters to connect together and do something together.

“I have some friends with older mums and daughters and it makes a nice day out. It is a totally new thing I am doing but I believe in it and think it would be popular.”

Mrs Roberts plans to hold the special days at Bishop Justus School on Sunday, May 7 and Saturday, August 12.

She has funded the project using redundancy money but is looking for additional support.

“I know I have a really good product - I just need to get the word out there,” she said.

To find out more, visit www.motherdaughterdays.com