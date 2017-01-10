Passengers urged to travel only if essential as latest strikes hit rail network

Southern trains Archant

Bus services are in place on some routes, but spaces are limited

Passengers have been advised to travel only if their journey is essential as the latest round of rail strikes gets underway.

There will be no Southern service due to industrial action by the RMT and ASLEF unions, with other operators expected to be busier as a result.

Bus services will replace trains on some routes, including between Ashford and Hastings, although space will be limited and journeys are expected to take much longer than usual.

Buses will also be on standby to connect passengers to other train operators’ routes.

People travelling from Oxted will be taken by bus to Sevenoaks, where there is a Southeastern service, while those travelling from Uckfield will be connected to the Southeastern service at Tunbridge Wells.

Angie Doll, Southern’s passenger service director, said: “Once again we wish to remind our passengers not to attempt to travel unless it is absolutely necessary on this week’s strike days.

“There will also be significant disruption and hardship on the days ASLEF is not on strike because of their overtime ban, especially on Thursday when trains will be out of position because of the strikes on each day either side.

“We are deeply sorry for the unnecessary and unwarranted disruption this dispute is causing.”