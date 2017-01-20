Parents looking to raise £250,000 to give two-year-old daughter life-saving cancer treatment

A worker in a West Wickham estate agent is hoping to raise £250,000 to send his two-year-old daughter to the US for life-saving cancer treatment.

Rodney Jackson’s daughter Florence was diagnosed with a rare abdominal neuroblastoma cancer when she was just 16 months old and she has been undergoing treatment ever since.

She has endured 20 rounds of chemotherapy, major surgery, a stem cell transplant and five weeks of radiotherapy, followed by immunotherapy - but sadly the treatments did not work.

A routine CT scan in November showed the tumour was growing again, and a follow-up in January 2017 revealed it had spread into Florence’s stomach and wrapped around her blood vessels.

But parents Rodney and Carolyn have not given up and are hoping to raise enough money to travel to the US and pay to have surgery that could save her life.

Rodney works as a negotiator at Proctors in West Wickham, and the company is supporting them in their fundraising efforts.

The money will be used to fund treatment by Dr Michael P La Quaglia, who has successfully treated cancer patients with cases similar to Florence, in which other doctors had lost hope.

Florence’s parents said: “If you can spare any amount, no matter how small, it will dramatically improve Florence’s chances of living to see her third, and many more birthdays.”

Almost £140,000 has been raised so far, leaving them just £110,000 off the target.

To help Florence, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Flosfight