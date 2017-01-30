Owner of ‘filthy’ Beckenham mobile cafe forced to pay more than £7,500

Archant

Food safety officers had to return with police officers after the owner refused to allow an inspection



The owner of a Beckenham mobile cafe has been told to pay more than £7,500 after the van and catering unit were found in a ‘filthy’ condition.

Inspectors visited Gary’s Snacks at Chaffinch Business Park on Croydon Road, Beckenham Parade, on June 30, 2016, and found food in fridges and freezers was uncovered and was not being stored properly to prevent cross contamination between raw and ready-to-eat foods.

The floor of the catering unit was not fitted properly, allowing dirt and food debris to accumulate, while the floor in the van was soiled with dirt. Both were in a filthy condition.

In addition, the basins used for cleaning and disinfecting working utensils, equipment and food were too small and had no hot water supply.



The owner, Mr Gary Johnston, was not wearing suitable protective clothing to prevent cross-contamination and had not attended a food hygiene training course since 2003.

Mr Johnston initially prevented food safety officers from carrying out an inspection on June 15, and they returned for a second visit with two police officers after obtaining a warrant from Camberwell Green Magistrates Court.

On Wednesday, January 25, Mr Johnston pleaded guilty to 15 charges under the Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations Act at Bromley Magistrates Court.

He was fined £1,500 (£100 per offence) and ordered to pay £6,000 in prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Councillor Kate Lymer, executive councillor for Public Protection and Safety, said: “We will take action to protect Bromley’s consumers and this prosecution and sentence gives a very strong message that this behaviour will not be tolerated.”