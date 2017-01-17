Search

Orpington student up for award for using her experience of autism to help other youngsters

16:19 17 January 2017

Lucy King

Lucy King

Archant

She helps out at CASPA Bromley, which caters for young people with high-functioning autism

An autistic student from Orpington has been nominated for an award for her work to support other youngsters with the condition.

Seventeen-year-old Lucy King helps out with cooking, life skills and sports classes at CASPA Bromley, which provides activities for children and young people with high-functioning autism.

Lucy, who is Head Girl at LVS Hassocks in West Sussex, was inspired by the support she received from her school to help others.

She said: “I enjoy the responsibility of helping younger people with autism, as I can pass on my knowledge and experiences having grown up with it.

“I like seeing them enjoy themselves and achieve things, and take a lot of pride in being able to help with their learning.”

In recognition of her work, her school has put her forward for the Outstanding Achievement by an Individual on the Autism Spectrum award at the 2017 Autism Professional Awards.

Lucy, who lives with mum Karen, dad Mick and brother Charlie, said her school has helped her to learn to trust people following problems with teachers at her previous school, and also to deal with change.

“I have had autism all my life and don’t let it affect me at all,” she added. “I do have some problems communicating, but I do what a normal teenage girl would do.

“I think autism has come out into the news a lot more. People used to be afraid to talk about it because we were seen as different, but we are not really.”

On Saturdays, Lucy is a student teacher at Star Dance Academy, and when she is older she aims to set up her own dance school.

A shortlist for the award will be announced later this month, with the ceremony taking place on March 7.

