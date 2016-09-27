Orpington man held on suspicion of drug offences after officers stop car in Tunbridge Wells

Kent Police Archant

An Orpington man is in custody on suspicion of drug offences after the car he was travelling in was stopped by officers in Tunbridge Wells.

Shaun Belifante, 21, from St Mary Cray and Kyron Barnett, 18, of St James’s Road, Croydon were arrested on Wednesday in London Road, Southborough.

The pair were both later charged with possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply and possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Both men appeared at Chatham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where they were remanded in custody to appear before a court again at a later date.