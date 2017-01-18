Search

Advanced search

Orpington boxer Alex Bellingham ready to show aggressive side in next month’s title showdown

10:17 18 January 2017

Alex Bellingham in action

Alex Bellingham in action

Archant

He has been training hard over the Christmas period

Comment

Welterweight title challenger Alex Bellingham says he is ready to show a more aggressive side to his boxing when he goes head-to-head with Michael Darvill in next month’s national title showdown.

The 22-year-old, from Orpington, will get his second shot at the vacant title on Saturday, February 4, when he collides with Darvill on the undercard of the league’s 2017 season opener at the Effingham Park Hotel in West Sussex.

Bellingham was last in league action back in September when he missed out on securing the title after controversially drawing with co-challenger Danny “Relentless” Stalford at the famous Epsom Downs Racecourse.

He has been locked away in training over the Christmas period, preparing for what he believes will be another tough night.

He said: “Even though the last result was a draw it felt like a loss to me, but that’s over and done with now and all I’m focussing on is Michael Darvill and February 4.

“Looking back I might have been a bit over confident coming into the fight against Stalford, but that is one mistake I will not be making this time around and I’m treating Michael as the most dangerous opponent I’ve ever faced

“Over the last few month’s I’ve really been pushing myself in training and working on lots of new things, and in this fight people will see a different side to me.

“Throughout my boxing I’ve probably been a bit too nice in the ring and lacked aggression, but I’m ready to shake off the Mr Nice Guy side of me now and show a more spiteful side.”

For ticket information, call 07906 871164.

Latest news

Hard Brexit could cost capital’s businesses and “rip Britain apart”, Mayor of London warns

15:36 Andrew Woodcock
London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Access to the single market critical for UK capital, Sadiq Khan argues

Residents urged to get birdwatching to protect UK’s wildlife

14:41 Simon Allin
Starlings are particularly common in the UK

More that half a million people are expected to take part in the event

UPDATE: Southern Railway to restore full timetable next week

10:37 Alan Jones
Southern Railway dispute

Three days of strikes scheduled for next week have been suspended, while an overtime ban ended at midnight on Tuesday

Woman dies after fire hits house in Orpington

10:33 Simon Allin
Chesterfield Close

The property was lefty badly damaged by the fire

Orpington boxer Alex Bellingham ready to show aggressive side in next month’s title showdown

10:17 Simon Allin
Alex Bellingham in action

He has been training hard over the Christmas period

Former care worker jailed for ‘appalling abuse’ of two teenage boys at Anerley children’s home

Yesterday, 16:31 Luke May
Bryan Handley has been jailed for 12 years

Bryan Handley was sentenced on Friday

Most read

UPDATE: Beckenham 14-year-old Chloe Dicker found

Chloe Dicker

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Appeal launched after teenager hit by a truck in Biggin Hill

Layhams Road

Woman dies after fire hits house in Orpington

Chesterfield Close

Former care worker jailed for ‘appalling abuse’ of two teenage boys at Anerley children’s home

Bryan Handley has been jailed for 12 years

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder