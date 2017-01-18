Orpington boxer Alex Bellingham ready to show aggressive side in next month’s title showdown

He has been training hard over the Christmas period

Welterweight title challenger Alex Bellingham says he is ready to show a more aggressive side to his boxing when he goes head-to-head with Michael Darvill in next month’s national title showdown.

The 22-year-old, from Orpington, will get his second shot at the vacant title on Saturday, February 4, when he collides with Darvill on the undercard of the league’s 2017 season opener at the Effingham Park Hotel in West Sussex.

Bellingham was last in league action back in September when he missed out on securing the title after controversially drawing with co-challenger Danny “Relentless” Stalford at the famous Epsom Downs Racecourse.

He has been locked away in training over the Christmas period, preparing for what he believes will be another tough night.

He said: “Even though the last result was a draw it felt like a loss to me, but that’s over and done with now and all I’m focussing on is Michael Darvill and February 4.

“Looking back I might have been a bit over confident coming into the fight against Stalford, but that is one mistake I will not be making this time around and I’m treating Michael as the most dangerous opponent I’ve ever faced

“Over the last few month’s I’ve really been pushing myself in training and working on lots of new things, and in this fight people will see a different side to me.

“Throughout my boxing I’ve probably been a bit too nice in the ring and lacked aggression, but I’m ready to shake off the Mr Nice Guy side of me now and show a more spiteful side.”

For ticket information, call 07906 871164.