New Year travellers brace themselves for further strikes

New Year travellers face disruption as a further three-day walkout by Southern staff gets underway tomorrow (Saturday, December 31).

The strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will lead to limited services on some routes and no Southern services on others.

There will be no Southern services running from Beckenham Junction to London Bridge via Tulse Hill on Saturday, while Southeastern and Tramlink will accept Southern tickets on other routes out of the station.

London Underground will also accept Southern tickets on all reasonable routes,

Passengers have been advised to check Southern’s website before travelling, as trains will be subject to possible cancellation and severe disruption.