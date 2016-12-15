New service promises better mental health care for pregnant women in Bromley

Pregnant women are set to benefit from better mental health care Jaengpeng

The specialist perinatal mental health service will provide more joined-up care

Pregnant women in Bromley will benefit from better mental health care thanks to the introduction of a new specialist service.

Available during pregnancy and just after birth, the service includes personalised intervention and support for women with anxiety and depression.

Multi-disciplinary clinics involving psychiatrists, midwives, psychologists, pharmacists and obstetricians will work closely together with women and families to create a more joined-up service.

The service is designed and funded by NHS Bromley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), and delivered by Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Princess Royal University Hospital maternity services.

Statistics show that up to 20 per cent of women develop a mental health problem during pregnancy or within a year after giving birth.

Dawn Newman-Cooper, deputy head of planned care and responsible for maternity commissioning at NHS Bromley CCG, said: “The benefits of our new perinatal mental health service are wide ranging for both women and their families.

“It supports women who have a history of significant mental ill health who may be a risk of relapse or recurrence of their illness due to their pregnancy and those who become mentally unwell during pregnancy or the postnatal period.

“Women told us they needed more support for their mental health during this period of their lives so we have responded with this new service as we are committed to improving care for our residents.”

Laura James, lay chair of the Bromley Maternity Services Liaison Committee – known as Bromley Maternity Voices, said: “Bromley Maternity Voices is absolutely delighted to have played a small but vital role in shaping the new perinatal mental health service for women and their families.

“We know that the new, multidisciplinary services will make a huge difference to women at a very vulnerable time in their lives.”