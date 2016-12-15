Search

Advanced search

New service promises better mental health care for pregnant women in Bromley

10:18 15 December 2016

Pregnant women are set to benefit from better mental health care

Pregnant women are set to benefit from better mental health care

Jaengpeng

The specialist perinatal mental health service will provide more joined-up care

Comment

Pregnant women in Bromley will benefit from better mental health care thanks to the introduction of a new specialist service.

Available during pregnancy and just after birth, the service includes personalised intervention and support for women with anxiety and depression.

Multi-disciplinary clinics involving psychiatrists, midwives, psychologists, pharmacists and obstetricians will work closely together with women and families to create a more joined-up service.

The service is designed and funded by NHS Bromley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), and delivered by Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Princess Royal University Hospital maternity services.

Statistics show that up to 20 per cent of women develop a mental health problem during pregnancy or within a year after giving birth.

Dawn Newman-Cooper, deputy head of planned care and responsible for maternity commissioning at NHS Bromley CCG, said: “The benefits of our new perinatal mental health service are wide ranging for both women and their families.

“It supports women who have a history of significant mental ill health who may be a risk of relapse or recurrence of their illness due to their pregnancy and those who become mentally unwell during pregnancy or the postnatal period.

“Women told us they needed more support for their mental health during this period of their lives so we have responded with this new service as we are committed to improving care for our residents.”

Laura James, lay chair of the Bromley Maternity Services Liaison Committee – known as Bromley Maternity Voices, said: “Bromley Maternity Voices is absolutely delighted to have played a small but vital role in shaping the new perinatal mental health service for women and their families.

“We know that the new, multidisciplinary services will make a huge difference to women at a very vulnerable time in their lives.”

Keywords: NHS Princess Royal University Hospital

Latest news

Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

16:01 Luke May

The youngster died last month

Bromley mums bring Christmas gift to young hospital patients

12:07 Simon Allin
Francesca, Sarah, Debbie, Charmaine, Lisa and Samuel

Their children are both undergoing treatment for cancer

Emergency engineering work causes diversion and cancellation TONIGHT

11:49 Luke May
Southeastern

A replacement bus service will be in place

Charities feel the warmth of VIP visit to Santa’s Grotto

09:50 Luke May
The Clark family from West Wickham, during their visit to Santa's Grotto.

Visitors came from Bromley Mencap and Caspa

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Yesterday, 17:23 Simon Allin
Malachi McCalla

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Most read

Fifteen vehicles destoyed as fire rips through Beckenham car dealership

Fire

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Malachi McCalla

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

JAILED: TWELVE MONTHS for Orpington teacher who had sexual relationship with schoolboy

Lauren Cox

Loft conversion badly damaged in West Wickham blaze

The fire in West Wickham Photo: Simone Freschi

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder