MP backs plans for memorial museum at Biggin Hill Airport

MP Jo Johnson checks on the museum's progress Archant

The project aims to bring a chapel and heritage centre together to create a museum

Orpington MP Jo Johnson has backed plans for a memorial museum at Biggin Hill Airport on the site surrounding St George’s RAF Chapel of Remembrance.

The proposed building is intended to showcase the important role that Biggin Hill played as an RAF base during the Second World War, focussing on the individual stories of those who served at the airfield.

Mr Johnson recently met with Biggin Hill Memorial Museum trustee councillor Julian Benington and development manager Jemma Johnson-Davey to discuss the project’s latest developments.

The Orpington MP commented: “It was fantastic to learn how far the museum project has come, especially given that St George’s Chapel of Remembrance was threatened with closure only two years ago.

“Local people are extremely proud of the vital role that Biggin Hill played defending our freedom during the Battle of Britain, and I am very pleased to lend my support to the Trust’s impressive proposals.

“The Biggin Hill Memorial Museum will help to ensure that these stories are handed down to the next generation.”

The team in charge of the project says it has already consulted with more than 900 people and established excellent links with a number of local and national museums, including the Imperial War Museum.