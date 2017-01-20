MISSING: Vulnerable man from Bromley last seen in Strood

Christopher Chamberlain

Police in Bromley are appealing for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable missing man who was last seen in Strood.

Christopher Chamberlain, 53, was last seen in at around 11am on Saturday, January 27 in Strood, Rochester. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers are extremely concerned for his health and wellbeing, and going missing is out of character for Mr Chamberlain.

Mr Chamberlain is described a light-skinned black man, around 5ft 8ins tall with a big build. He is bald with short, grey hair at the sides.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark green-coloured pullover and a black anorak.

Mr Chamberlain is understood to have taken his silver-coloured Mercedes.

Anyone who has seen Mr Chamberlain or has any information on his whereabouts has been urged to call police in Bromley via 101.