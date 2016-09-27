MISSING: Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 14-year-old

Chloe Dicker Archant

Chloe Dicker went missing on Tuesday

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a teenager who went missing earlier this week.

Chloe Dicker was last seen at around 9.45am on Tuesday, leaving her Beckenham home.

Police believe the 14-year-old could be in Bromley, Sydenham or Beckenham.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Chloe is a white girl, approximately 5ft 5inches tall, with a slim build and black hair. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black Nike Air Jordans.”

Officers are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Bromley Missing Persons Unit on 101 or Missing People on 116000. You can tweet information via @MetCC