Met Office warn of low visibility on roads due to dense fog

09:43 30 December 2016

A yellow fog warning has been put in place

The south east and Kent, have been warned by the Met Office to drive appropriately as dense fog means there are areas with visibility of less than 100 metres.

A yellow warning has been offered, and a spokesperson stated: “Areas of fog and freezing fog have developed, including some dense patches of fog in places.

“Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment said: “Fog and freezing fog patches are locally dense with visibility less than 100 metres in places. Combined with sub-zero temperatures, there is also a risk of icy patches on some untreated surfaces. This fog will only slowly lift and thin today, likely lingering into the late morning or afternoon in some places, most likely over parts of East Anglia and south east England.”

To keep up-to-date with today's warning visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

