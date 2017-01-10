Search

Meet the Bromley boxing coach training celebs to slug it out for charity

09:00 10 January 2017

Darren Jackson (centre) has been training celebs to battle it out for charity

Archant

Archant

Celebrity Fight Night sold out Clapham Grand - and the stars trained at a Bromley gym

James Hill slugs it out with Shane RomulusJames Hill slugs it out with Shane Romulus

A boxing coach who runs a gym in Bromley has been training celebrities to slug it out for a special event that raised money for charity.

A host of stars took to the ring at Clapham Grand on December 15 for Celebrity Fight Night, and the show is set to be broadcast on TV this weekend

Highlights included a bout between Top Boy actor Shone Romulus and Celebrity Big Brother winner James Hill, and a scrap between Ibiza Weekender’s Deano Baily and Brandon Myers from Ex on the Beach.

The stars were given training at Darren Jackson’s gym, Bromley Combat Sports, on Letchworth Drive.

Brandon Myers vs Deano WeekenderBrandon Myers vs Deano Weekender

“They had about eight weeks’ training,” Mr Jackson said. “It was intense for them. Some of them had a lot of time, but some had busy schedules.

“It is surprising - we thought they would be no good, but they picked it up pretty well.

“Brandon Myers was quite good, and Shone Romulus - he was just thrown into it, and he picked it up quite well.”

Born in Bromley, Mr Jackson has been training people in combat sports for ten years.

Reality TV star Chloe KhanReality TV star Chloe Khan

“I train an agent for the stars. He came up with the idea of putting a celebrity night on, and it snowballed from there,” he explained.

The show was a sell-out, with a celebrity after-party until 3am and write-ups in the national press and OK magazine.

Proceeds went to the charity Crisis, which provides support for homeless people.

“It was a Thursday night, and it must have been full to its capacity, so there were more than 800 people in there,” Mr Jackson said.

He is planning another Celebrity Fight Night at a different venue in April or May.

December’s show will be broadcast on London Live at 10pm on Saturday, January 14.

