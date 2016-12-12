Search

Advanced search

Mayor urged to join European and North American cities in ban on diesel vehicles

11:18 12 December 2016

Sadiq Khan has been urged to cut the number of diesel vehicles

Sadiq Khan has been urged to cut the number of diesel vehicles

baratroli

Environmentalists and transport groups have written a letter

Comment

Sadiq Khan is being urged to cut diesel levels down to zero within ten years.

The calls come from nearly a dozen environmental and transport groups including Greenpeace, Clean Air London and the Campaign for Better Transport, following the news last week that Paris, Madrid, Mexico City and Athens all aim to ban diesel vehicles by 2025.

In a letter to the London mayor, the group wrote: “We welcome your clear desire to deliver a step-change in tackling air pollution in London by doubling the funding available and issuing air pollution alerts. And your proposals to make the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) bigger, sooner with related measures is a good first step. At a minimum, we hope that the most robust version of these policies is implemented.

“Almost 40 per cent of London’s NOx comes from diesel vehicles on our streets and over 90% of NO2 exhaust emissions.

“They are responsible for a range of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases resulting in loss of workdays and increased health costs.”

What do you think? Get in touch at luke.may@archant.co.uk.

Keywords: Sadiq Khan Paris London

Latest news

Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

16:01 Luke May

The youngster died last month

Bromley mums bring Christmas gift to young hospital patients

12:07 Simon Allin
Francesca, Sarah, Debbie, Charmaine, Lisa and Samuel

Their children are both undergoing treatment for cancer

Emergency engineering work causes diversion and cancellation TONIGHT

11:49 Luke May
Southeastern

A replacement bus service will be in place

Charities feel the warmth of VIP visit to Santa’s Grotto

09:50 Luke May
The Clark family from West Wickham, during their visit to Santa's Grotto.

Visitors came from Bromley Mencap and Caspa

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Yesterday, 17:23 Simon Allin
Malachi McCalla

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Most read

Fifteen vehicles destoyed as fire rips through Beckenham car dealership

Fire

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Malachi McCalla

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

JAILED: TWELVE MONTHS for Orpington teacher who had sexual relationship with schoolboy

Lauren Cox

Loft conversion badly damaged in West Wickham blaze

The fire in West Wickham Photo: Simone Freschi

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder