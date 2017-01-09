Mayor of London faces calls for action after 2017 air pollution limit breached in five days

Air pollution contributes to almost 10,000 premature deaths a year in London

The mayor of London has faced calls for action after air pollution in the capital breached 2017 limits in just five days.

EU air pollution rules state that sites can only breach hourly limits of 200 micrograms of Nitrogen Dioxide per cubic metre of air 18 times per year, but Brixton Road in Lambeth exceeded the limit for the 19th time on Thursday (January 5).

Several more locations, including Putney High Street and Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, are expected to breach the limit shortly.

Friends of the Earth London campaigner Sophie Neuburg said: “With the new year only days old, it’s scandalous that London air pollution limits for the entire year have already been breached.

“Air pollution is a major health threat, particularly to children and other vulnerable people, contributing to almost 10,000 premature deaths every year in London.

“Road traffic is the biggest culprit – and diesel is the worst. This is why Sadiq Khan must follow the example of the Mayor of Paris and commit to phase out diesel in London by 2025.”