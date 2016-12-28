Matt Terry misses out on Christmas number one
13:35 28 December 2016
Clean Bandit’s single Rockabye held on to top spot
Bromley’s X Factor winner Matt Terry has missed out on the much-coveted Christmas number one spot.
His song, Christmas Comes Around - which was written by Ed Sheeran - debuted at number three but fell to number eight in the festive charts.
Clean Bandit’s single Rockabye held on to the top spot for the seventh week in a row, with Rag ‘n’ Bone Man by Human at number two.
Matt, 23, was named winner of the X Factor on December 11 after seeing off Finnish singer Saara Aalto in a public vote.