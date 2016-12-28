Search

Matt Terry misses out on Christmas number one

13:35 28 December 2016

Bromley's Matt Terry. Photo: Syco/Thames/Burmiston/PA Wire

Clean Bandit’s single Rockabye held on to top spot

Bromley’s X Factor winner Matt Terry has missed out on the much-coveted Christmas number one spot.

His song, Christmas Comes Around - which was written by Ed Sheeran - debuted at number three but fell to number eight in the festive charts.

Clean Bandit’s single Rockabye held on to the top spot for the seventh week in a row, with Rag ‘n’ Bone Man by Human at number two.

Matt, 23, was named winner of the X Factor on December 11 after seeing off Finnish singer Saara Aalto in a public vote.

Keywords: Matt Terry Saara Aalto

