Man suffers head injuries after being hit by a car on Beckenham Hill Road

Beckenham Hill Road this morning Photo: George Mayzes Archant

The road was closed this morning as police and ambulance crews attended

A man was taken to hospital suffering from head injuries after being hit by a car on Beckenham Hill Road this morning.

The road was closed at around 7am on Friday, January 27 as police and ambulance crews dealt with the incident, which took place near the junction with Bromley Road.

The male pedestrian was taken to a south-London hospital with head injuries, which are not believe to be life-threatening.

The road re-opened at about 11.45am.

The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made.