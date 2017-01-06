Search

Man stabbed repeatedly in Biggin Hill as he headed home from Christmas Party

14:58 06 January 2017

Police are appealing for information after a man was repeatedly stabbed in Biggin Hill while on his way home from a Christmas Party.

Officers were called to reports of a man suffering from stab injuries in Norheads Lane at 11.50pm on Wednesday, December 21.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to a south London hospital and discharged following treatment.

He was stabbed several times as he made his way home from the party.

Enquiries are underway to trace any other people involved in the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation has been asked to contact DC James Quigley on 07818 454470. Alternatively, police can be contacted via 101 or @MetCC.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

