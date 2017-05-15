Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

The youngster died last month

A trial date has been set for a man charged with GBH against a five-year-old boy.

Marvin Iheanacho, 38 from Hounslow, appeared in custody at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday, December 20, charged with GBH against Bromley infant Alex Malcolm.

It follows an incident in Mountsfield Park, Catford on Sunday November 20.

The child died in hospital two dates later.

Iheanacho was remanded into custody to next appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing on March 10.

A trial date has been scheduled for May 15 2017