Lucky Bromley resident celebrates fabulous festive season with £1m lottery win

A lucky Bromley resident has been celebrating a fabulous festive season after scooping a £1 million and a shopping trip to New York.

The National Lottery has announced that the prize, which was outstanding from the EuroMillions Mega Week draw on November 25, 2016, has now been claimed by someone in the borough.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win.

“It would have been awful if the ticket holder had missed out on this substantial and life-changing amount of money. We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”

No further information can be revealed about the win unless the winner opts to take full publicity and signs an agreement to that effect.