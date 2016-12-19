Loft conversion badly damaged in West Wickham blaze

A loft conversion has been left badly damaged following a fire in West Wickham.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to a blaze in a house that had been converted into flats on Hawes Lane on Saturday evening (December 17).

London Fire Brigade was called at 5.52pm and the fire was under control at 8.07pm.

Around three quarters of a loft conversion were damaged, but there were no reports of any injuries.

Eyewitness Simone Freschi said: “Flames where quite high, and we were all quite shocked in the area, but luckily nobody was injured.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.