Search

Advanced search

Legal action over government handling of Southern Railway moves closer

08:39 02 February 2017

Southen Railway

Southen Railway

Archant

Trains from Ashford International and Tonbridge Station were regularly cancelled or delayed

Comment

Plans for a legal case against the Government’s handling of the Southern Railway franchise have moved a step further.

A group of commuters has applied for a judicial review after lodging detailed grounds addressing the Department for Transport’s “ongoing failure” to hold Southern’s owners, Govia Thameslink Railway, to account for the “breakdown” of services.

Commuters from Ashford International Station and Tonbridge Station faced travel chaos for months due to strike action, with many people having to change their route to work, or not make it to work at all.

The Association of British Commuters (ABC) said transport secretary Chris Grayling had acted unlawfully by failing to determine whether GTR was in breach of its franchise obligations.

It added that Mr Grayling had also failed to comply with his duties under the 2010 Equality Act, causing indirect discrimination to passengers with disabilities.

ABC said the court application followed five months of work, a process it claimed was slowed by the DfT’s “resistance” to providing information on its contractual relationship with GTR.

The group said that if the court grants it leave to continue, it will launch another crowdfunding campaign to raise funds.

A spokesman said: “Our detailed grounds, lodged at court today, are the result of five months’ hard work and the extensive research of dozens of volunteers who have supported the campaign by contributing their time and professional skills.

“Our donors, volunteers and supporters are the people who have been hit the hardest by the Southern Rail crisis, and they deserve to play a part in finally bringing the Government to account.

“We began this process back in September, at a time when we felt we’d already reached our last resort. That it has got so much worse, and the DfT have still not acted, now beggars belief.

“Commuters have long since passed the point of exhaustion, and it is a matter of shame for the DfT that we have had to go to such great lengths to demand action be taken.

“We continue to urge the DfT to act decisively and transparently on the future of Southern Rail. The longer they stand back from this unprecedented rail crisis, the harder it will be to put the pieces back together again.”

Southern’s services have been disrupted for months by industrial action, staff shortages and other problems.

Talks between the company and Aslef in a dispute over driver-only trains resumed on Wednesday.

Keywords: Chris Grayling Department for Transport UN Court

Latest news

Legal action over government handling of Southern Railway moves closer

53 minutes ago Alan Jones
Southen Railway

Trains from Ashford International and Tonbridge Station were regularly cancelled or delayed

Repairs underway on Penge gas leak and burst water main in Locksbottom

Yesterday, 17:08 Simon Allin
Roadworks

Emergency traffic lights are in place while the repairs take place

Youngsters across Bromley awarded for outstanding contributions to community

Yesterday, 16:05 Simon Allin
Bromley Rotary Club Youth Awards 2016-17. The Award Ceremony was held at Langley Park Centre for the Performing Arts and the Awards were presented by the Deputy Mayor of Bromley, Cllr Hannah Gray, to the Youth of the Borough in recognition of and to celebrate the young people's outstanding contribution to the community.

The event featured music from the Langley Park School for Boys Dance Band

Shortlands residents ‘pushed out of their own roads’ by commuter parking, survey reveals

Yesterday, 12:44 Simon Allin
Commuter parking is clogging up roads in Shortlands

A residents’ association has once again called on the council to take action

Pollution-busting buses set to roll out on Lewisham to Petts Wood service

Yesterday, 09:52 Chris Britcher
Exhaust pipes pumping out pollution

Latest move to tackle air congestion will see fleet on route 273

Plans to lease Norman Park track to local athletics club ‘could secure its future’

Tue, 14:14 Simon Allin
Norman Park

Bromley Council could save £37.5k every year under the proposals

Most read

Shortlands residents ‘pushed out of their own roads’ by commuter parking, survey reveals

Commuter parking is clogging up roads in Shortlands

Plans for new high school in Beckenham given green light

Plans for the new school have been given the go-ahead

Topless Trampolining Championships held in Beckenham

Chris O'Dowd stars in the film as the man with 'the greatest job in the world'.

Owner of ‘filthy’ Beckenham mobile cafe forced to pay more than £7,500

Food in fridges and freezers was not being stored properly

Residents left dismayed after plans for new Chislehurst boys’ school thrown out

An image of the proposed boys' school

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder