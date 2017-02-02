Search

Labour’s Jim Dowd the only Bromley MP to vote against Article 50

09:39 02 February 2017

A bill to begin the UK’s exit from the EU was passed by an overwhelming majority of MPs

Labour’s Jim Dowd was the only Bromley MP to vote against triggering article 50 to begin the UK’s exit from the EU last night.

The bill was passed by an overwhelming majority of MPs in Wednesday night’s vote in the House of Commons, with 498 voting in favour and 114 against.

Orpington MP Jo Johnson and MP for Bromley and Chislehurst Bob Neill - Conservatives who both backed the Remain campaign - voted for Article 50, along with Beckenham’s Leave-supporting Bob Stewart.

Mr Dowd, MP for Lewisham West and Penge, had made clear his intention to oppose the bill shortly after the referendum result, saying his primary responsibility was to represent his constituents, who voted 2:1 in favour of Remain.

Only one Conservative MP, former chancellor Ken Clarke, voted against Article 50, while one in five Labour MPs rebelled against leader Jeremy Corbyn’s order to support the bill.

A large number of the 47 MPs who rebelled represented London constituencies, with the capital one of the few regions that supported remaining in the EU.

A poll carried out by the Bromley Times last week revealed a split in opinion over whether Beckenham’s Bob Stewart should vote for or against the bill.

In total, 58 per cent of respondents said he should follow his constituents’ Remain vote and reject Article 50, while 42 per cent said he should back Theresa May’s pro-Brexit stance.

