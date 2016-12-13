Keston resident driven round the bend by ‘unnecessary’ roadworks causing pollution and tailbacks

Roadworks at the roundabout Archant

The council claims work to install the roundabout will improve road safety and journey times

A Keston resident is being driven round the bend by ‘unnecessary’ roadworks causing rush-hour tailbacks and pollution in the area.

David Barham, who lives on Leaves Green Road, has hit out at the council over delays to work to install a roundabout where Heathfield Road meets Westerham Road in Keston.

He believes the work will do nothing to improve the area and claims it has already led to an accident at the temporary three-way traffic lights.

But the council says the roundabout will improve road safety and traffic flow at the junction.

“I am probably a good mile from where the roundabout is, and cars are queuing outside my house and past it,” Mr Barham said.

“From four o’clock onwards we are having cars queuing and we are getting more pollution. It is not doing the area any good.

“There are potholes starting to appear in the area near to the lights with so much traffic around.”

According to signposts in the area, work was scheduled for completion in mid-November, but it is still going on a month later.

“Every time I go round there nothing seems to be happening,” Mr Barham added.

“Bigger vehicles are going to struggle to get through, although it looks like they have widened it a bit.

“I can’t see how what they have done is going to benefit us.”

Colin Smith, executive councillor for environment, commented: “I am very pleased to say that works at the roundabout are scheduled to be completed over the course of the next two weeks.

“Following completion, the new feature is designed to vastly improve on this junction’s safety record by lowering average traffic speeds as vehicles approach whilst also reducing queuing times for vehicles exiting Heathfield Road.”

