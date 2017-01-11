Search

Keston pub to host 1940s event to help WWII veterans return to site of D-Day landings

11:20 11 January 2017

Members of the public are being invited to a 1940s-themed party to help World War II veterans return to Normandy on D-Day.

Taxi Charity For Military Veterans is planning a final trip to the site of the D-Day landings in June and is looking to raise enough money to take 250 veterans in 90 taxis.

The event was originally planned for the Spitfire Cafe in Biggin Hill, but the venue has been moved to the Kings Arms in Leaves Green to cope with the expected turnout.

There are plans to turn the pub into a recruiting office, and members of the public will be able to meet WWII veterans and Chelsea Pensioners, see military vehicles and dance to 1940s music.

The event will be held on Sunday, January 22. All veterans should arrive by 11.30am and will be given tea and coffee on arrival, followed by a free lunch of beef stew and apple crumble provided by Taxi Charity for Military Veterans.

Members of the public can arrive by 12pm and have been asked to don their best 1940s outfits for the occasion.

