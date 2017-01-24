Kent rail passengers face travel chaos as derailed freight train causes ‘major disruption’

Southeastern Archant

Commuters travelling into London have been hit by cancellations

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A derailed freight train at Lewisham is causing major disruption on the Southeastern network that is set to continue all day.

There will be no service on the following routes:

• New Beckenham to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street

• Sidcup to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street

• Tunbridge Wells to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street

• Sevenoaks to Charing Cross or Cannon Street (stopping services)

A shuttle service is being arranged to run from Hayes to New Beckenham and from Dartford to Sidcup.

Trains from Hastings to Charing Cross or Cannon Street will be diverted to London Bridge via Redhill.

Ramsgate to Charing Cross services will be diverted to London Victoria.

Passengers have been reminded they can use their ticket on alternative modes of transport, including the London Underground, Docklands Light Railway and London bus routes.

Travellers may be entitled to compensation if they experience delays and have been advised to keep their tickets and make a note of their journeys.