Jail for ‘manipulative and nasty’ Beckenham rapist who lured holidaying victim from Soho bar

Police have applauded the ‘overwhelming bravery’ of a rape victim who faced her attacker in court.

Salah Koubar, of Densole Close, Beckenham, met his victim in a Soho bar while she was visiting London on holiday on July 26 last year.

The 20-year-old tricked his victim into getting on a bus she thought was headed for Westminster, but Koubar led her on a series of buses towards Brixton.

Growing nervous of Koubar’s behaviour, asked to be taken back to central London.

Instead, the rapist led her onto another bus where he took her phone and handbag.

She took her possessions back from Koubar, and headed off the bus from West Dulwich station, but the Beckenham resident followed her.

He then dragged her behind and a building and raped her.

Afterwards, a passer-by noticed the victim looking extremely distressed and called the police.

CCTV identified Koubar and he was arrested two days later, the following day he was charged with rape and remanded in custody.

He was found guilty of rape on January 10 and sentenced to seven years in prison today (Friday, February 3).

“Koubar is a manipulative and nasty individual who deliberately exploited the victim’s vulnerability and unfamiliarity of the city,” said Det Insp Ian Trantum.

“He led her away from the busy city centre and raped her where he knew it would be quiet.

“Incidents like this are thankfully extremely rare, however we police a CCTV rich environment and will do everything in our power to find those responsible. And as in Koubar’s case, bring them before the courts.

“I would like to applaud the overwhelming bravery of this victim who had the strength to return to London to face her attacker in court. I’d also like to thank the Good Samaritan who helped the victim after this truly horrific attack, he supported and comforted her until police arrived. Koubar will now spend the next seven years in prison for his shocking actions.”