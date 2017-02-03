Search

Advanced search

Jail for ‘manipulative and nasty’ Beckenham rapist who lured holidaying victim from Soho bar

14:45 03 February 2017

Salah Koubar

Salah Koubar

Archant

Salah Koubar was sentenced on Friday

Comment

Police have applauded the ‘overwhelming bravery’ of a rape victim who faced her attacker in court.

Salah Koubar, of Densole Close, Beckenham, met his victim in a Soho bar while she was visiting London on holiday on July 26 last year.

The 20-year-old tricked his victim into getting on a bus she thought was headed for Westminster, but Koubar led her on a series of buses towards Brixton.

Growing nervous of Koubar’s behaviour, asked to be taken back to central London.

Instead, the rapist led her onto another bus where he took her phone and handbag.

She took her possessions back from Koubar, and headed off the bus from West Dulwich station, but the Beckenham resident followed her.

He then dragged her behind and a building and raped her.

Afterwards, a passer-by noticed the victim looking extremely distressed and called the police.

CCTV identified Koubar and he was arrested two days later, the following day he was charged with rape and remanded in custody.

He was found guilty of rape on January 10 and sentenced to seven years in prison today (Friday, February 3).

“Koubar is a manipulative and nasty individual who deliberately exploited the victim’s vulnerability and unfamiliarity of the city,” said Det Insp Ian Trantum.

“He led her away from the busy city centre and raped her where he knew it would be quiet.

“Incidents like this are thankfully extremely rare, however we police a CCTV rich environment and will do everything in our power to find those responsible. And as in Koubar’s case, bring them before the courts.

“I would like to applaud the overwhelming bravery of this victim who had the strength to return to London to face her attacker in court. I’d also like to thank the Good Samaritan who helped the victim after this truly horrific attack, he supported and comforted her until police arrived. Koubar will now spend the next seven years in prison for his shocking actions.”

Keywords: London

Latest news

Jail for ‘manipulative and nasty’ Beckenham rapist who lured holidaying victim from Soho bar

14:45 Luke May
Salah Koubar

Salah Koubar was sentenced on Friday

Tube strikes suspended as union hails job cuts ‘reversal’

15:31 Alan Jones
London Underground

Strikes were due to take place next week, threatening travel chaos

UPDATE: Serial car thief could face life for killing child actor Makayah McDermott and aunt Rosie Cooper

14:26 Emily Pennink
A forensic police officer examining the scene in Lennard Road in south-east London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Joshua Dobby admits two counts of manslaughter

Any dream will do... Orpington youngster overcomes bullies to go viral singing alongside Donny Osmond

11:26 Luke May
Matthew English singing on stage with Donny Osmond

More than 600,000 people have watched Matthew English on stage

Have you heard about Bromley’s ‘lost’ nature reserve?

10:33 Simon Allin
Ruxley Gravel Pits

Hidden behind the A20 lies one of the borough’s best-kept secrets

Deal reached to end Southern Rail driver dispute

Yesterday, 16:00 Alan Jones
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Passengers have faced months of misery due to long-running industrial action

Most read

Shortlands residents ‘pushed out of their own roads’ by commuter parking, survey reveals

Commuter parking is clogging up roads in Shortlands

Topless Trampolining Championships held in Beckenham

Chris O'Dowd stars in the film as the man with 'the greatest job in the world'.

Plans for new high school in Beckenham given green light

Plans for the new school have been given the go-ahead

Owner of ‘filthy’ Beckenham mobile cafe forced to pay more than £7,500

Food in fridges and freezers was not being stored properly

UPDATE: Serial car thief could face life for killing child actor Makayah McDermott and aunt Rosie Cooper

A forensic police officer examining the scene in Lennard Road in south-east London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder