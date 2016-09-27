Search

Advanced search

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

06:00 13 January 2017

Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Archant

Find out here about which Bexley and Bromley schools are closed today

Comment

Rain, snow and ice have hit the southeast overnight, following a warning from the Met Office yesterday.

Given the frosty conditions on the roads, many school children will have their fingers crossed that their school has decided to close its doors for the day.

To find out if your local school in Bromley or Bexley is closed, click here, select the borough you’re in and then choose from the full list available.

Don’t forget you can also keep up to date with the latest weather forecast by checking this website throughout the day.

If you’re out and about in the wintry weather don’t forget you can send in your pictures to luke.may@archant.co.uk and they could feature on our website or in our paper.

Keywords: Met Office

Latest news

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

06:00 Luke May
Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Find out here about which Bexley and Bromley schools are closed today

Sadiq Khan rejects transport minister’s ‘fundamentally flawed’ approach to suburban railways

41 minutes ago Neil Lancefield
File photo dated 27/09/16 of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has rejected Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's

Mr Khan had wanted TfL to run suburban services currently operated by Southeastern

MISSING: Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 14-year-old

12:08 Luke May
Chloe Dicker

Chloe Dicker went missing on Tuesday

‘Virtual tour’ will explore Bromley though the eyes of the young H.G. Wells

11:19 Simon Allin
H G Wells

The science-fiction pioneer was born in Bromley in the 19th century

UPDATE: Around 80 people stuck on train between St Mary Cray and Chislehurst

10:31 Luke May
Southeastern

There is also disruption at Petts Wood station

Beckenham personal trainer smashes world record and raises more than £19,000 for charity

09:35 Simon Allin
Scott Lewis on the Cersa machine

The record was broken with the help of friends from The Bath and Racquets Club in Mayfair

Most read

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Lib Dems gunning for Beckenham as leave-backing MP’s seat listed as ‘under threat’

Lid Dem parliamentary hopeful Julie Ireland

UPDATE: Missing teenager Lisa Valencia found

Lisa Valencia

Have your say on brand new secondary school planned for Bromley

Arist's impression of Shaw Futures Academy

Kent weather: Widespread frost and ice...and a chance more snow could come...

Julie Hubbard in Bexleyheath sent us a picture

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder