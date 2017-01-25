Hub provides extra support for those living with dementia

Bromley has the highest number of dementia sufferers in London

Additional support for people struggling with dementia is now available.

The Bromley Dementia Support Hub is providing a one-stop-shop for residents living with the brain disease as well as their carers.

With an ageing population, Bromley has the highest level of dementia sufferers compared with any other London borough.

Training for friends and family to cope with dementia patients will be on offer at the hub, based at Anchor House in Orpington, along with a wide range of services.

Dr Atul Arora, from Bromley’s Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We know dementia can affect all aspects of a person’s life as well as their families, and a diagnosis can be a difficult time for all those concerned.

“However it is important people with dementia shouldn’t simply stop what they enjoy in life and instead, with the right advice and support, remain as independent as possible and continue to enjoy their usual activities.

“If you are worried that someone you know may be showing the signs of dementia please urge them to see their GP.”

Businesses as well as public and charity organisations are working with the hub to help create a ‘dementia-friendly’ community.

Among the initiatives, The Glades shopping centre has encouraged a friendlier atmosphere for people who suffer from the disease, by working with Dementia Action Alliance.

Care services councillor, Robert Evans commented: “Once someone has been diagnosed with dementia, the Bromley Dementia Support Hub is somewhere that they, their families and friends can get more information and advice during what might otherwise be an isolating time.

“Knowing where to go for practical information, advice and services is important to help people make decisions about managing the condition and planning for the future.”

To find out more about the service, contact the hub on 020 3328 0366 or visit www.bromleydementiasupport hub.org.uk.