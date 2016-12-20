Search

Advanced search

Homeless people to benefit from £50 million investment in move-on accommodation

16:22 20 December 2016

Bexley has one of the highest rates of homelessness in the country

Bexley has one of the highest rates of homelessness in the country

tommaso79

A specialist service for female rough sleepers has also been announced

Comment

A new £50 million fund has been unveiled by mayor of London Sadiq Khan to help homeless people looking to move on from hostels and refuges.

The move-on accommodation will help homeless people, including young people and women, who are ready to move into a home of their own.

Bromley was recently ranked as a ‘homelessness hotspot’ by charity Shelter, with 6,000 people in the borough using temporary accommodation.

A specialist service, the Female Hidden Homeless Project, has also been given financial backing by the mayor to provide a route off the streets for women who have been sleeping rough long-term.

Mr Khan said: “Rising levels of homelessness and rough sleeping in London are beyond shameful in one of the richest cities in the world and it’s a sad fact that for years some of London’s most vulnerable people have been let down and ignored.

“Homelessness is a complicated problem and it will take time to turn things around, but I’m determined we do everything we can to support people from becoming homeless and help them if they do.

“This is why I’ve set out plans to invest £50 million in accommodation for people moving from hostels to long-term independent living, alongside the £9 million we spend every year on rough sleeping services. “I’ve brought together boroughs, government, and the wider housing sector, and it’s critical we work together to tackle the scourge of homelessness.”

The money is available to housing providers as part of the mayor’s £3.15 billion Affordable Homes Programme, which was agreed with the government in November’s Autumn Statement.

Keywords: Sadiq Khan London

Latest news

Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

16:01 Luke May

The youngster died last month

Bromley mums bring Christmas gift to young hospital patients

12:07 Simon Allin
Francesca, Sarah, Debbie, Charmaine, Lisa and Samuel

Their children are both undergoing treatment for cancer

Emergency engineering work causes diversion and cancellation TONIGHT

11:49 Luke May
Southeastern

A replacement bus service will be in place

Charities feel the warmth of VIP visit to Santa’s Grotto

09:50 Luke May
The Clark family from West Wickham, during their visit to Santa's Grotto.

Visitors came from Bromley Mencap and Caspa

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Yesterday, 17:23 Simon Allin
Malachi McCalla

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Most read

Fifteen vehicles destoyed as fire rips through Beckenham car dealership

Fire

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Malachi McCalla

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

JAILED: TWELVE MONTHS for Orpington teacher who had sexual relationship with schoolboy

Lauren Cox

Loft conversion badly damaged in West Wickham blaze

The fire in West Wickham Photo: Simone Freschi

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder