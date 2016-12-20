Homeless people to benefit from £50 million investment in move-on accommodation

Bexley has one of the highest rates of homelessness in the country tommaso79

A specialist service for female rough sleepers has also been announced

A new £50 million fund has been unveiled by mayor of London Sadiq Khan to help homeless people looking to move on from hostels and refuges.

The move-on accommodation will help homeless people, including young people and women, who are ready to move into a home of their own.

Bromley was recently ranked as a ‘homelessness hotspot’ by charity Shelter, with 6,000 people in the borough using temporary accommodation.

A specialist service, the Female Hidden Homeless Project, has also been given financial backing by the mayor to provide a route off the streets for women who have been sleeping rough long-term.

Mr Khan said: “Rising levels of homelessness and rough sleeping in London are beyond shameful in one of the richest cities in the world and it’s a sad fact that for years some of London’s most vulnerable people have been let down and ignored.

“Homelessness is a complicated problem and it will take time to turn things around, but I’m determined we do everything we can to support people from becoming homeless and help them if they do.

“This is why I’ve set out plans to invest £50 million in accommodation for people moving from hostels to long-term independent living, alongside the £9 million we spend every year on rough sleeping services. “I’ve brought together boroughs, government, and the wider housing sector, and it’s critical we work together to tackle the scourge of homelessness.”

The money is available to housing providers as part of the mayor’s £3.15 billion Affordable Homes Programme, which was agreed with the government in November’s Autumn Statement.