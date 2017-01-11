Head of ‘outstanding’ child safety board appointed as council strives to improve children’s services

Bromley civic centre Archant

Bromley’s children’s services came under fire from Ofsted in a report published last year

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new independent chairman of Bromley’s Safeguarding Children Board (SCB) has been appointed by the council as it looks to turn around its struggling children’s services.

Jim Gamble was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for distinguished service in a former role and is currently independent chair of the City and Hackney SCB - the first and only to be judged outstanding by Ofsted.

Mr Gamble’s primary focus has been to improve safety by melding cutting-edge technology with traditional best practice.

His appointment comes in the wake of a highly critical Ofsted report published last year, which highlighted “widespread and serious failures in the services provided to children and families in Bromley” and branded the borough’s service ‘inadequate’ in all areas.

After its publication, the council appointed former City of London Corporation director for community and children’s services Ade Adetosoye as executive director of education, care and health.

Executive member for care services councillor Robert Evans said: “We need the right people in place to help us on our journey to excellence and I am delighted that Jim Gamble will be bringing his impressive experience in the field to Bromley by heading Bromley’s Safeguarding Children Board.

“Jim will use his energy, inspirational leadership and independent challenge to strengthen safeguarding practices and processes across the Borough.”

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing chairman, Annie Callanan, for her work and commitment to Bromley over the past few years.

“Annie’s leadership enabled the Board to make a number of improvements and put a greater focus on safeguarding priorities, establishing good foundations for progress into the future.”

Mr Gamble will take up his role as Independent Chairman of the Board from January 16.