“He is our rock”: Beckenham dad up for award after supporting wife during daughter’s premature birth

A Beckenham man who supported his wife during the premature birth of their first baby has been shortlisted for an award.

Sonesh Shah stayed by his wife Aangelee’s side morning and night after she was admitted to hospital before the birth of their daughter, who was born 17 weeks early.

The 39-year-old financial controller is now up for baby charity Tommy’s Doting Dad Award after being nominated by Aangelee.

Aangelee said: “Sonesh had been there for every appointment. He was so excited, in fact we both were just simply over the moon.

“Everything had been going so well and we were going to go away for a mini-break, but unfortunately at 23 weeks I started getting sharp pains and I ended up going to A&E.”

Aangelee was admitted to hospital in November 2015 and put on complete bed rest to be monitored, and Sonesh visited every day before and after work and would say with her until 11pm every evening.

Their daughter was born on Christmas Day, weighing a tiny 1.226kg. She was rushed to neonatal and put on oxygen.

“Having had a c-section, I couldn’t walk or go to the bathroom unaided, again Sonesh was there to help me.”

On January 5, Aangelee was woken by a sudden, severe pain in her back. Sonesh called the ambulance - his wife was having a heart attack.

“This is when the real hard work began for Sonesh as he was visiting both me and the baby at the hospital,” Aangelee said. “I cannot begin to understand how he must have felt.

“He always came in with a smile and was so positive. He just got on with it and didn’t complain.

“We are the luckiest girls alive to have Sonesh in our life to stay positive and just be there for us at such an adverse time in our lives. He is our rock.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on March 24, 2017, at the Landmark Hotel in London.