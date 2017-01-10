Search

Have your say on brand new secondary school planned for Bromley

15:41 10 January 2017

Arist's impression of Shaw Futures Academy

Arist's impression of Shaw Futures Academy

Archant

A consultation event takes place later this month

Residents around Bromley are being invited to have their say on plans to build a specialist secondary school in the town.

Science, Health and Wellbeing (Shaw) Futures Academy has already received backing from Kings College London, among other bodies, as it plans to provide academic and technical education using industry-standard facilities.

The school for 11 to 19-year-olds would be based in Westmoreland Road, Bromley South.

CEO of Bromley Educational Trust, Sam Parrett, said: “This academy will provide young people with outstanding technical and scientific education to prepare them for successful careers in a range of exciting professions.

“Led and endorsed by top employers, our pioneering curriculum will be delivered in a unique new build, designed by architects and modelled on the latest industrial designs. Students will benefit from the most advanced educational practices across both academic and technical elements.

“This innovative provision will ensure that students are prepared for work – whether they choose to go via a Higher Education route or directly into an apprenticeship or employment.”

If all goes ahead, the school could open as early as September 2019.

To view proposals in full, visit www.shawfuturesacademy.co.uk, or to visit the consultation, visit the Bromley campus of London South East Colleges between 7pm-9pm on Tuesday, January 24.

