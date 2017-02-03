Search

Advanced search

Have you heard about Bromley’s ‘lost’ nature reserve?

10:33 03 February 2017

Ruxley Gravel Pits

Ruxley Gravel Pits

Archant

Hidden behind the A20 lies one of the borough’s best-kept secrets

Comment
Ruxley Gravel PitsRuxley Gravel Pits

Hidden away behind the noise of the A20 is one of Bromley’s best-kept secrets - an oasis of wildlife in an urban environment.

Ruxley Gravel Pits nature reserve is home to more than 500 species of plant, as well as wetland birds, living among the lakes and islands of the River Cray.

Bitterns, kingfishers and reed warblers are among the species that make their home in the 11-hectare site, which is managed by Kent Wildlife Trust.

Keen-eyed visitors could even spot the endangered water vole - a mammal that has disappeared from many parts of the UK due to habitat loss and the arrival of predators such as mink.

Ruxley Gravel PitsRuxley Gravel Pits

The gravel pits were in use between 1929 and 1951, and once extraction ceased wildlife began to move back in to the wetland environment.

Ray Lewis, of the Kent Wildlife Trust, said: “It is a very important oasis in an urban area. We do a lot of management work to improve biodiversity.”

Public access is restricted, but Kent Wildlife Trust is able to arrange guided tours and group visits for a limited number of people from schools, colleges and societies.

A talk on the nature reserve will be given by Martin Watts at Friends of the Earth Bromley’s February meeting.

The discussion will take place at the Friends Meeting House on Ravensbourne Road at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 7.

Keywords: United Kingdom

Latest news

Jail for ‘manipulative and nasty’ Beckenham rapist who lured holidaying victim from Soho bar

14:45 Luke May
Salah Koubar

Salah Koubar was sentenced on Friday

Tube strikes suspended as union hails job cuts ‘reversal’

15:31 Alan Jones
London Underground

Strikes were due to take place next week, threatening travel chaos

UPDATE: Serial car thief could face life for killing child actor Makayah McDermott and aunt Rosie Cooper

14:26 Emily Pennink
A forensic police officer examining the scene in Lennard Road in south-east London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Joshua Dobby admits two counts of manslaughter

Any dream will do... Orpington youngster overcomes bullies to go viral singing alongside Donny Osmond

11:26 Luke May
Matthew English singing on stage with Donny Osmond

More than 600,000 people have watched Matthew English on stage

Have you heard about Bromley’s ‘lost’ nature reserve?

10:33 Simon Allin
Ruxley Gravel Pits

Hidden behind the A20 lies one of the borough’s best-kept secrets

Deal reached to end Southern Rail driver dispute

Yesterday, 16:00 Alan Jones
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Passengers have faced months of misery due to long-running industrial action

Most read

Shortlands residents ‘pushed out of their own roads’ by commuter parking, survey reveals

Commuter parking is clogging up roads in Shortlands

Topless Trampolining Championships held in Beckenham

Chris O'Dowd stars in the film as the man with 'the greatest job in the world'.

Plans for new high school in Beckenham given green light

Plans for the new school have been given the go-ahead

Owner of ‘filthy’ Beckenham mobile cafe forced to pay more than £7,500

Food in fridges and freezers was not being stored properly

UPDATE: Serial car thief could face life for killing child actor Makayah McDermott and aunt Rosie Cooper

A forensic police officer examining the scene in Lennard Road in south-east London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder