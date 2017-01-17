Search

Advanced search

Green-fingered residents see their work bear fruit as Penge park scoops major award

14:22 17 January 2017

Members of Penge Green Gym

Members of Penge Green Gym

Archant

The gardens were neglected until volunteers decided to transform their environment

Comment

A group of green-fingered volunteers who mucked in to improve their local park in Penge have had their efforts rewarded with a major accolade.

Winsford Gardens was an unloved and neglected area until community group Penge Green Gym - also known as Friends of Winsford Gardens - got together in 2011 to transform it into a vibrant park for residents and wildlife alike.

Projects have included turning a disused concrete pond system into a vibrant bog garden that attracts insects and amphibians, and creating a series of raised beds planted with herbs and seasonal vegetables.

Now Winsford Gardens is one of only 15 parks and green spaces to receive a Special Award for Innovation from the Green Flag Award Scheme.

Brenda Little, chair of the Penge Green Gym Community Group, said “We’re thrilled to learn that we’ve been recognised by this national scheme through their special award for Innovation.

“Here in Penge we’ve got a very resilient group of volunteers who really care about their local environment and turn up each week, come rain or shine, to work in the gardens.

“Local residents who are increasingly using the gardens for recreational purposes are quick to compliment us on the unstinting work we’re doing to transform the gardens.

“And now, to receive this national recognition for our work is really the icing on the cake!”

Councillor Colin Smith, executive councillor for environment, added: “Our warmest congratulations go to Friends of Winsford Gardens not just for this recognition but as a shining example of what can be achieved by local people working together and caring about their local greenspace.”

Keywords: Colin Smith

Latest news

Former care worker jailed for ‘appalling abuse’ of two teenage boys at Anerley children’s home

42 minutes ago Luke May
Bryan Handley has been jailed for 12 years

Bryan Handley was sentenced on Friday

Orpington student up for award for using her experience of autism to help other youngsters

53 minutes ago Simon Allin
Lucy King

She helps out at CASPA Bromley, which caters for young people with high-functioning autism

Green-fingered residents see their work bear fruit as Penge park scoops major award

14:22 Simon Allin
Members of Penge Green Gym

The gardens were neglected until volunteers decided to transform their environment

Southern rail strikes suspended as both sides agree to talks

12:01 Alan Jones
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Unions and bosses have been locked in a bitter dispute over driver-only trains.

Quick-thinking officer who stopped armed man from setting himself on fire in Downham up for bravery award

09:58 Simon Allin
PC Jamie Plumer

The man was wielding a knife and in a highly agitated state

Southeastern sees levels of customer satisfaction drop to just 31 per cent in Which? passenger survey

09:38 Adele Couchman
Southeastern

The company responsible for most of the county’s rail services only came behind troubled rail operator Southern

Most read

UPDATE: Beckenham 14-year-old Chloe Dicker found

Chloe Dicker

Appeal launched after teenager hit by a truck in Biggin Hill

Layhams Road

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Councils sitting on empty garages that could help solve London’s housing crisis

The land could be used for housing

UPDATE: Around 80 people stuck on train between St Mary Cray and Chislehurst

Southeastern

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder